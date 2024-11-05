Left Menu

Ajaz Patel's Spin Masterclass: New Zealand's Historic Win Over India

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel turned the tables on India during the Mumbai Test, sealing a 25-run upset and a historic series whitewash. With 11 wickets in the match, Patel's performance, particularly dismissing Rishabh Pant, was pivotal in New Zealand's triumph over India, ending their strong home streak.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 15:30 IST
Rishabh Pant (Photo: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a gripping Mumbai Test match, Ajaz Patel emerged as the hero for New Zealand as his remarkable spin bowling led to India's downfall, culminating in a 25-run victory. Patel's critical dismissal of India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was deemed the turning point in the fourth innings, securing a historic series whitewash for the Kiwis.

Throughout the three-match series, Patel showcased his prowess by claiming 15 wickets at an average of 23.80, earning him the 'Player of the Match' accolade in the Mumbai Test. During a press conversation, Patel elaborated on the team's unwavering belief in their ability to win, which was further cemented after dismissing Indian stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Pant's 64-run resistance in the final innings momentarily rekindled India's hopes, but Patel's six-wicket haul, complemented by Glenn Phillips' three wickets, closed the chapter for India at just 121 runs. This historic one-sided series win marked New Zealand as the first visiting team to sweep India in a series of three or more matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

