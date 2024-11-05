Ajaz Patel's Spin Masterclass: New Zealand's Historic Win Over India
New Zealand's Ajaz Patel turned the tables on India during the Mumbai Test, sealing a 25-run upset and a historic series whitewash. With 11 wickets in the match, Patel's performance, particularly dismissing Rishabh Pant, was pivotal in New Zealand's triumph over India, ending their strong home streak.
In a gripping Mumbai Test match, Ajaz Patel emerged as the hero for New Zealand as his remarkable spin bowling led to India's downfall, culminating in a 25-run victory. Patel's critical dismissal of India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was deemed the turning point in the fourth innings, securing a historic series whitewash for the Kiwis.
Throughout the three-match series, Patel showcased his prowess by claiming 15 wickets at an average of 23.80, earning him the 'Player of the Match' accolade in the Mumbai Test. During a press conversation, Patel elaborated on the team's unwavering belief in their ability to win, which was further cemented after dismissing Indian stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Pant's 64-run resistance in the final innings momentarily rekindled India's hopes, but Patel's six-wicket haul, complemented by Glenn Phillips' three wickets, closed the chapter for India at just 121 runs. This historic one-sided series win marked New Zealand as the first visiting team to sweep India in a series of three or more matches.
New Zealand Creates History with Series Whitewash Over India