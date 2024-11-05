Left Menu

Marnus Labuschagne Remembers Virat Kohli's Intensity Ahead of BGT Clash

Marnus Labuschagne reminisces about his first impressions of Virat Kohli's intense playing style, as Australia and India gear up for the crucial Border Gavaskar Trophy. With the World Test Championship final stakes high, both teams face a pivotal Test series starting November 22 in Perth.

Updated: 05-11-2024 17:48 IST
Virat Kohli (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Australia's reliable batsman, Marnus Labuschagne, has shared his earliest memory of Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, as anticipation builds for the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The outcome of the World Test Championship final next year in London could largely depend on the results of the five forthcoming Tests between these leading teams.

Reflecting on Kohli's debut in the Indian Test squad during the 2018 series, Labuschagne remembered Kohli's intense on-field presence—a level of intensity he hasn't witnessed since. Labuschagne, known for his run-scoring prowess against India, noted, "My first memory of Virat was probably from the 2018 series. He was captain then and quite intense. It was a very intense series, unlike something I've seen since."

Labuschagne aims to further his outstanding performance against India in the upcoming series, having already amassed 775 runs at an average of 45.58, with three fifties and a hundred in 10 Tests. As both teams navigate the challenging path to the World Test Championship final, the first ball of the BGT series is scheduled to be delivered in Perth on November 22. Following a series whitewash by New Zealand, India must clinch four Test wins, while Australia must avoid a series loss to retain the title.

