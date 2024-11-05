Left Menu

Pakistan's Pace Tactics Dazzle, Australia Eyes Batting Prowess at Adelaide

Pakistan's aggressive short-pitch bowling nearly secured an upset against Australia at the MCG. Haris Rauf's stellar performance disrupted Australia's chase but may not be effective at Adelaide Oval, known for its batting-friendly conditions. Matthew Short looks to capitalize on familiar terrain amid an evolving Australian lineup.

Updated: 05-11-2024 20:31 IST
Matthew Short (Photo: Instagram/@mattshort_). Image Credit: ANI
In a riveting clash reminiscent of classic cricket, Pakistan's tactical short-pitch bowling challenge against Australia on the Melbourne Cricket Ground's fast track nearly turned the tide. Spearheaded by Haris Rauf, Pakistan's seamers unsettled the Australian batsmen during their pursuit of 204, leaving Australia with a narrow escape.

Despite the bruising encounter, which saw Rauf topple key wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell in quick succession, such success may not transfer to the Adelaide Oval. Known for its batting-friendly surface and shorter boundaries, the venue contrasts sharply with the vast expanse of the MCG, suggesting a tactical rethink for Pakistan.

Australia's Matthew Short is eager to return to the Adelaide Oval, a ground that has favored his performances in the Big Bash League. With Travis Head absent, Short aims to solidify his role in the squad by capitalizing on Adelaide's conducive conditions, despite missing the mark in the series opener.

(With inputs from agencies.)

