Record 1,574 Players Register for IPL 2025 Auction in Saudi Arabia

The IPL 2025 player auction has closed with 1,574 players registered, including 1,165 Indians and 409 from abroad. The auction will occur in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia over November 24-25, featuring 320 capped and 1,224 uncapped players. Ten IPL teams will compete to fill 204 slots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:42 IST
The registration period for the much-anticipated IPL 2025 player auction has concluded, bringing in a staggering total of 1,574 players eager to join the world's flagship T20 cricket league. Of this number, 1,165 are Indian players, while 409 hail from various countries worldwide, all eager for a coveted place in one of cricket's most prestigious competitions.

This year's auction, scheduled for November 24 and 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will showcase a wide array of talent, including 320 players who are already capped by their national teams and 1,224 who remain uncapped. The lineup features 48 Indian players with international experience, 272 capped overseas performers, and numerous uncapped talents both from India and abroad.

The global register of players sees Australia leading with 76 entries, closely followed by South Africa with 91 and England with 52. Noteworthy contributions come from New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and the United States. Given that each of the ten IPL franchises can recruit up to 25 players, the high-stakes auction will open up 204 slots, promising fierce competition as franchises strategize their rosters for the upcoming seasons.

