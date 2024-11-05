Left Menu

Dominant Victories Highlight Day Two of 14th Hockey India Senior Men Nationals

Day two of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men Nationals witnessed strong performances by Delhi Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Bengal, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh. Key highlights included Delhi's 6-0 win over Jammu & Kashmir, Bengal's 10-0 thrashing of Assam, and Andhra Pradesh's commanding 13-0 victory against Andaman & Nicobar.

Hockey India logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The second day of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium featured dominant displays from several teams. Delhi Hockey outclassed Hockey Jammu & Kashmir with a decisive 6-0 victory. Notable contributions came from Nitesh, who netted twice, and Bharat, Govind Singh Bisht, Captain Mukul Sharma, and Vikas Upadhyay, who each added one goal.

In Pool D, Hockey Uttarakhand was awarded a 5-0 win as Tripura Hockey forfeited their match. Meanwhile, Hockey Karnataka triumphed over Hockey Chandigarh with a 5-1 scoreline. Goals from Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Surya NM, Bharat Mahalingappa Kurtakoti, and Manjeet secured the win for Karnataka, with Chandigarh's Sunil scoring their only goal.

Hockey Bengal delivered a clinical performance in Pool H, overwhelming Assam Hockey with a 10-0 victory. Raushan Kumar led the charge with a hat-trick, while Captain Rajendra Oram, Avoy Ekka, Alsem Lakra, Milan Saha, Sunil Jojo, and Nitish Neupane also contributed to the score. In Pool C, Hockey Andhra Pradesh dominated Hockey Andaman & Nicobar, securing a resounding 13-0 win, largely thanks to Lekalla Hitesh Rao's seven-goal haul.

The day's final match saw Hockey Madhya Pradesh draw 2-2 with the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in Pool C. Madhya Pradesh initially led with goals from Love Kumar Kanojiya and Akshay Dubey. However, Tamil Nadu responded with goals from Selvaraj Kanagaraj and a late equalizer from Shanmugavel S.

