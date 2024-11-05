Investigation into Alleged Misappropriation Involving LFP and CVC Capital

Financial investigators have searched the offices of France's Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and private equity firm CVC Capital, following allegations of public fund misappropriation, officials announced.

The Paris Research Unit is handling the investigation, which was initiated on July 16, 2024. It involves accusations of embezzlement, bribery of a public official, and illegal interest-taking, after CVC Capital's substantial investment in the LFP's media rights company in 2022.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from the 'AC!' association, concerning financial misconduct linked to the LFP1 subsidiary. The LFP confirmed its cooperation with authorities, ensuring transparency in the ongoing probe. CVC has yet to provide a statement.

