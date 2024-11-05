Left Menu

Coco Gauff Advances to WTA Finals Semi-Finals, Ensures Sabalenka's Top World Ranking

Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek at the WTA Finals in Riyadh to reach the semi-finals, ensuring Aryna Sabalenka's year-end world number one ranking. This victory over Swiatek marked only her second in 13 meetings. Swiatek, returning from a two-month break, can qualify for the semi-finals with a win over Pegula and Gauff's victory against Krejcikova.

Coco Gauff has achieved a significant milestone by defeating defending champion Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, securing her spot in the semi-finals.

This win not only marks Gauff's second triumph over Swiatek in 13 meetings but also confirms Aryna Sabalenka's position as world number one by the end of the year.

Swiatek, the French Open champion, looked unsettled after a two-month hiatus and will need to beat Jessica Pegula in her next match to advance, provided Gauff also wins against Krejcikova.

