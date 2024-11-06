Coco Gauff Upsets Defending Champion Iga Swiatek to Reach WTA Semi-Finals
Coco Gauff defeated Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, reaching the semi-finals and securing Aryna Sabalenka's position as world number one. Gauff, 20, remained unbeaten in her group, showcasing a steady game despite nine double faults. Swiatek's 47 unforced errors marked her downfall.
Coco Gauff delivered a stunning performance against defending champion Iga Swiatek, triumphing with a score of 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the semi-finals at the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Gauff's victory guaranteed Aryna Sabalenka the year-end world number one ranking. The American displayed confidence on the court, remaining unbeaten in her group with previous victories over compatriot Jessica Pegula.
Swiatek's struggle, marked by 47 unforced errors, contrasted with Gauff's steadiness, as she controlled the match despite committing nine double faults.
