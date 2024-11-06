Viktor Gyokeres Steals the Spotlight in Champions League
In a Champions League match, Viktor Gyokeres overshadowed Erling Haaland by scoring a hat trick, including two penalties, to lead Sporting to a 4-1 victory. Known as one of Europe's most promising strikers, Gyokeres now boasts 21 goals in 17 matches this season.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 06-11-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 09:33 IST
- Country:
- Portugal
In a dramatic turn of events in the Champions League, Viktor Gyokeres outshone Erling Haaland by netting a hat trick for Sporting, including two penalties, in a commanding 4-1 victory.
Gyokeres, hailed as one of Europe's top strikers, now has a remarkable tally of 21 goals in just 17 games for the season.
Meanwhile, despite being deemed the world's premier striker, Haaland failed to score his penalty, hitting the crossbar after a handball in the 69th minute.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement