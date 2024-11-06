Left Menu

Madrid's Struggles: From Ballon d'Or Controversy to On-field Crisis

Real Madrid faces challenges after a 15-game unbeaten streak ends. Fans are discontent, primarily over team's recent performances and Vinícius Júnior missing out on the Ballon d'Or. Coach Ancelotti acknowledges issues in team compactness and defense as Madrid drops to 17th in the Champions League standings.

Real Madrid is under scrutiny following the end of its 15-game unbeaten run at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Discontent is rife among fans, amplified by Vinícius Júnior missing the Ballon d'Or award.

The team's recent lackluster performances, including notable losses to Barcelona and AC Milan, highlight pressing challenges. Coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed concerns over the team's lack of compactness and defensive frailties.

As the team drops to 17th in the Champions League, both Ancelotti and midfielder Luka Modric emphasize resilience and teamwork to overcome current struggles. Real Madrid's on-field issues echo off-field fan frustrations and prompt introspection within the storied European club.

(With inputs from agencies.)

