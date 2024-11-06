Aryna Sabalenka Secures Year-End No. 1 Spot in Women's Tennis Rankings
Aryna Sabalenka claimed the year-end No. 1 ranking in women's tennis after Iga Swiatek's defeat at the WTA Finals. The 26-year-old from Belarus achieved this milestone without playing, securing her spot atop the ranks after Swiatek's loss to Coco Gauff. Sabalenka has had a stellar season with four titles.
Aryna Sabalenka has secured the year-end No. 1 ranking in women's tennis for the first time, following Iga Swiatek's unexpected loss at the WTA Finals.
The 26-year-old from Belarus ascended to the top spot without even playing, thanks to Swiatek's defeat to Coco Gauff in a pivotal match at the season-ending tournament in Saudi Arabia.
Sabalenka's season has been remarkable, with four titles, including Grand Slam victories at the Australian and U.S. Opens, demonstrating her powerful skills and strategic improvements on the court.
