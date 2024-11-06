Left Menu

Scottish Rugby Faces Setbacks Ahead of South Africa Test

Scotland winger Darcy Graham will miss the Sunday's match against South Africa due to a concussion, though Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn return. Graham was injured during Scotland's win over Fiji, ruling him out after failing a head injury assessment, but may play against Portugal on November 16.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 06-11-2024 12:47 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 12:47 IST
Scottish Rugby Faces Setbacks Ahead of South Africa Test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Scotland's rugby team faces a setback ahead of their upcoming test against South Africa as winger Darcy Graham is sidelined due to a concussion. Graham, who excelled with four tries in the recent victory over Fiji, was ruled out after failing a head injury assessment, according to Coach Gregor Townsend.

The coach confirmed the news during a press briefing, indicating that Graham would be following a protocol with a 12-day non-contact period. If recovery proceeds smoothly, Graham could return to play against Portugal on November 16. This is a blow for the team, which must now focus on integrating key returning players.

Despite this challenge, Scotland will have Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn back in the mix for the crucial encounter with the world champions. The pair missed the match against Fiji, but their presence could provide a significant boost to the team's prospects against a formidable South African side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024