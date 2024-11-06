Scottish Rugby Faces Setbacks Ahead of South Africa Test

Scotland's rugby team faces a setback ahead of their upcoming test against South Africa as winger Darcy Graham is sidelined due to a concussion. Graham, who excelled with four tries in the recent victory over Fiji, was ruled out after failing a head injury assessment, according to Coach Gregor Townsend.

The coach confirmed the news during a press briefing, indicating that Graham would be following a protocol with a 12-day non-contact period. If recovery proceeds smoothly, Graham could return to play against Portugal on November 16. This is a blow for the team, which must now focus on integrating key returning players.

Despite this challenge, Scotland will have Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn back in the mix for the crucial encounter with the world champions. The pair missed the match against Fiji, but their presence could provide a significant boost to the team's prospects against a formidable South African side.

