Historic Prime-Time Slot for AFLW Grand Final Announced

The AFLW Grand Final is scheduled for a prime-time slot on November 30, marking a significant milestone for women's Australian Rules football. The highest-ranked playoff qualifier will host the match, marking increased visibility for the sport as audience and viewership metrics continue to rise significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:12 IST
The Australian Football League Women (AFLW) has announced that this year's Grand Final will occupy a prime-time slot for the first time in the competition's history, signaling a landmark achievement for women's sports. Scheduled for November 30 at 7:45 p.m. local time, the season-closing match will be hosted by the highest-ranked team in the playoffs.

AFLW general manager Emma Moore emphasized the significance of this development, stating that it will allow more fans to experience the exhilarating atmosphere of the season's most crucial game. She highlighted that this season saw improvements in various metrics, including crowd attendance and broadcast numbers.

Traditionally, the men's Australian Football League (AFL) Grand Finals have been held on Saturday afternoons in September. However, due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 and 2021, those finals were played under lights in Brisbane and Perth, setting a precedent for night matches. The AFLW began with eight teams in 2017 and has since expanded to 18 to align with the men's league.

