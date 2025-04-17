NBA Playoffs: Dramatic Changes and Unexpected Twists Define 2024-25 Season

The 2024-25 NBA Playoffs kick off this Saturday, following a season marked by high drama, including unexpected trades and managerial upheavals. Noteworthy was the trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, a move that came as a shock to many fans and Doncic himself. "I had to check (if) it was April 1st. I didn't really believe it at first," Doncic remarked, reflecting on the surprising trade.

Doncic and 21-time All-Star LeBron James form a formidable duo as the No. 3 seed Lakers prepare to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. In a stunning turn of events, the Denver Nuggets parted ways with head coach Michael Malone just before the playoffs, despite securing their seventh consecutive postseason appearance. Interim coach David Adelman steps in to lead the team.

The Boston Celtics captured headlines with their $6.1 billion sale, changing ownership for the first time in over twenty years. As the playoffs heat up, the Celtics, second seeds in the Eastern Conference, are set to face the Orlando Magic. Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to play the winners of the Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks play-in game, marking the start of their own championship quest.

(With inputs from agencies.)