Italian Player Enters IPL 2025 Auction: Thomas Draca Makes History

Italian right-arm seamer Thomas Draca is making history as the first cricketer from Italy to register for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. The upcoming auction is set to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25. Draca has entered the list of all-rounders with a base price of Rs. 30 Lakhs. The cricketing world awaits to see if IPL franchises will express enthusiasm for acquiring the fast bowler this season.

Draca made his international debut for Italy in June against Luxembourg, delivering impressive figures of 2/15 in four overs, propelling his team to a 77-run victory. Despite having played only four matches for his national side in the T20 format, Draca has rapidly gained attention. His stint with the Brampton Wolves in the Global T20 Canada 2024 distinguished him as the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 11 wickets in six matches, maintaining an average of 10.63 and an economy rate of 6.88.

In a standout performance against Surrey, Draca took 3 wickets for 18 runs over four overs, helping the Wolves secure a 59-run win. His consistent performance included figures of 3/10 and 3/30 against Mississauga and Surrey respectively, aiding his team in achieving second place on the points table, though they were ultimately eliminated in a five-wicket loss to Toronto Nationals during the second qualifier.

The IPL 2025 auction has officially closed with 1,574 players registered, including 1,165 Indian players and 409 from overseas, all vying for a spot in cricket's premier T20 league. Of those, 320 are capped, 1,224 are uncapped, and 30 hail from Associate Nations. Notably, the overseas list sees players from Australia, South Africa, and England leading the registrations. With 204 slots open, competition is fierce as franchises aim to build their squads, positioning themselves strategically for the next three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)