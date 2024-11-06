Left Menu

Sri Lanka Announces Squad for Series Against New Zealand

Sri Lanka Cricket has revealed their squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against New Zealand. Kusal Perera returns to the ODI team, while Charith Asalanka leads both squads. The matches will take place in Dambulla and Pallekele, beginning November 9.

Updated: 06-11-2024 16:34 IST
Sri Lanka team (Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket/X). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka Cricket announced its squad selections on Wednesday for a white-ball series against New Zealand. Notably, Kusal Perera returns to the ODI lineup after nearly a year away from the 50-over format. In a strategic move, seamer Mohamed Shiraz has also been included in the ODI roster. With an impressive record in List A cricket, Shiraz boasts 84 wickets at an average of 18.75.

The selectors have added all-rounder Chamindu Wickramasinghe and spinners Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Dunith Wellalage to both the ODI and T20I squads. Meanwhile, star seamers Matheesha Pathirana and Nuwan Thushara are set to feature exclusively in the T20I team. Charith Asalanka will captain both the T20I and ODI teams against the New Zealanders.

The T20I squad remains unchanged from the one that clinched a 2-1 victory against the West Indies. The two-match T20I series is scheduled to commence on November 9 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium. The ODI series featuring three games will begin on November 13, with subsequent matches on November 17 and 19 hosted by the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

