Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emerging Industrial Powerhouse

The Maharashtra government plans to acquire approximately 8000 acres of land in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for new industrial units, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The ambitious move marks a significant step in making the city Marathwada's industrial hub.

Speaking at an award function organized by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Fadnavis highlighted the city's growth into the EV capital of India. He emphasized the positive outlook of industries toward this development, with plans including the construction of a ring road and a flyover to reduce urban congestion.

Additionally, the government is addressing regional drought by redirecting water from Arabian Sea-bound flows and floodwater from Latur and Kolhapur. Connectivity improvements include a proposed link from the Samruddhi Expressway to the anticipated Vadhvan Port, promising reduced travel times and economic benefits for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)