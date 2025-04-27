Left Menu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emerging Industrial Powerhouse

The Maharashtra government will acquire 8000 acres of land for industrial development in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The city is being promoted as the EV capital and new infrastructure projects will support its growth. Efforts are also underway to address drought issues and improve connectivity with major ports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-04-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:34 IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Emerging Industrial Powerhouse
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Maharashtra government plans to acquire approximately 8000 acres of land in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for new industrial units, as announced by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The ambitious move marks a significant step in making the city Marathwada's industrial hub.

Speaking at an award function organized by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA), Fadnavis highlighted the city's growth into the EV capital of India. He emphasized the positive outlook of industries toward this development, with plans including the construction of a ring road and a flyover to reduce urban congestion.

Additionally, the government is addressing regional drought by redirecting water from Arabian Sea-bound flows and floodwater from Latur and Kolhapur. Connectivity improvements include a proposed link from the Samruddhi Expressway to the anticipated Vadhvan Port, promising reduced travel times and economic benefits for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025