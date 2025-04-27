United Against Drugs: Cyclothon 2.0 Promotes a Drug-Free Haryana
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini calls for collective societal effort to make Haryana drug-free during Cyclothon 2.0. Highlighting the involvement of khap panchayats and youth, Saini stresses unity beyond party politics. The event marks a step toward health, environment, and youth empowerment initiatives.
- Country:
- India
On Sunday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini issued a clarion call for the united collaboration of all societal sectors to achieve a drug-free Haryana. This message was conveyed during Cyclothon 2.0, emphasizing the necessity of cohesive efforts from saints, khap panchayats, sarpanches, and Haryanvis.
The event, held in Sirsa, aimed at furthering the vision of a developed India and Haryana by eradicating drug abuse. CM Saini implored people to look beyond political affiliations, fostering unity to empower youth. The Cyclothon, beginning at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, symbolized collective energy in combating drug addiction.
The statewide cyclothon, spanning 23 days, highlighted a commitment not only to tackle drugs but also to address health, environment, and road safety issues. As the event concluded, CM Saini reaffirmed the campaign's ongoing nature, urging continued collective action and pledging to reward villages and officials excelling in achieving drug-free zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Health: Annual Physical Sparks Debate
Newcastle's Eddie Howe Hospitalized Amid Health Scare
Global Health Alerts: WHO Pandemic Accord, Stroke Recovery Advances, and Measles Surge
Union Health Minister Advances Medical Research and Infrastructure at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar
WHO Pandemic Treaty Near Completion Amid Global Health Challenges