United Against Drugs: Cyclothon 2.0 Promotes a Drug-Free Haryana

On Sunday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini issued a clarion call for the united collaboration of all societal sectors to achieve a drug-free Haryana. This message was conveyed during Cyclothon 2.0, emphasizing the necessity of cohesive efforts from saints, khap panchayats, sarpanches, and Haryanvis.

The event, held in Sirsa, aimed at furthering the vision of a developed India and Haryana by eradicating drug abuse. CM Saini implored people to look beyond political affiliations, fostering unity to empower youth. The Cyclothon, beginning at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Stadium, symbolized collective energy in combating drug addiction.

The statewide cyclothon, spanning 23 days, highlighted a commitment not only to tackle drugs but also to address health, environment, and road safety issues. As the event concluded, CM Saini reaffirmed the campaign's ongoing nature, urging continued collective action and pledging to reward villages and officials excelling in achieving drug-free zones.

