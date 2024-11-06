Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Revival: Aiming for the Podium

The Indian women's hockey team, led by captain Salima Tete, is on a path of revival following setbacks post their historic Tokyo Olympics finish. Emphasizing fitness and mental toughness, the team is focused on qualifying for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and winning the upcoming Asian Champions Trophy.

In the wake of a challenging period since their historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, the Indian women's hockey team is determined to bounce back. Captain Salima Tete attributed recent struggles to lapses in fitness and mental toughness, which they are now addressing.

The team's failure to qualify for the Paris Olympics and poor performance in recent FIH Pro League games have been a wake-up call. Under new chief coach Harendra Singh, they have re-committed to enhancing physical fitness and mental resilience. This effort is evident in their increased strength and stamina.

Ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy, Salima emphasized that the focus is now on qualifying for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, with team cohesion and individual strengths playing vital roles in their strategy. The Indian women's team is eager to defend their title and secure gold, showcasing their rejuvenated spirit and determination.

