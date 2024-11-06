Revamping Moin-ul-Haq Stadium: A New Era for Cricket in Bihar

The Bihar government has taken a significant step towards enhancing its sports infrastructure by signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The MoU aims to redevelop the Moin-ul-Haq Stadium into a modern cricket arena, capable of hosting international-level matches.

The agreement, signed on Wednesday, ensures the transformation of the existing stadium with advanced facilities to accommodate over 40,000 spectators. Rakesh Kumar Tiwary, president of the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA), stated that this initiative will provide state-of-the-art features for day and night matches, inclusive of a new indoor cricket academy and luxurious hospitality amenities.

The reconstruction project, set to be completed in three years, will see profit-sharing between BCA and BCCI for the first seven operational years before transitioning to a shared model with the state government. Prominent officials, including Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers, were present to endorse this groundbreaking development in Bihar's sports sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)