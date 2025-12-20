Touchy Encounter: The Messi Stadium Mishap

Lionel Messi's recent event at Salt Lake Stadium turned chaotic, leading to early departure amidst concerns of crowd unruliness. Satadru Dutta, the main organiser, revealed that Messi was uncomfortable with the crowd's physical proximity, a concern shared by his foreign security team.

West Bengal's Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, accused of using his influence to allow access for acquaintances, resigned amid criticism. The issuance of excess ground passes, allegedly facilitated by an influential figure, is also under scrutiny for causing security breakdowns.

The financial aspects of Messi's Rs 100 crore visit are also being probed, with substantial funds found in Dutta's frozen bank accounts. The SIT continues to investigate the vandalism and security lapses during the event.

