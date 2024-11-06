Left Menu

FC Goa Triumphs in Thrilling 2-1 Win Against Punjab FC

FC Goa secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Punjab FC in the Indian Super League. Goals from Armando Sadiku and Iker Guarrotxena clinched the win, taking Goa to third in the standings. Despite early pressure from Punjab FC, Goa turned the game around in front of their home fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:37 IST
FC Goa player Armando Sadiku (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa claimed a noteworthy 2-1 victory over Punjab FC in a thrilling Indian Super League match held at Fatorda's Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday. The Gaurs secured the win through goals from Armando Sadiku and Iker Guarrotxena, thrilling a home crowd eager for action and suspense.

Punjab FC began assertively, almost scoring in the opening minutes as Pulga Vidal narrowly missed a chance after a defensive lapse by Goa. The visitors broke the deadlock in the 13th minute with a goal by Asmir Suljic. However, Goa responded swiftly in the 22nd minute when Sadiku equalized with a well-executed shot, maintaining his scoring streak in the league.

With determination, FC Goa sought the lead, which they achieved early in the second half as Guarrotxena scored his first goal of the season. Despite continued attempts from both sides, Goa managed to fend off Punjab FC's efforts, ultimately claiming the three points. The victory propels them to third in the ISL standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

