Iker Guarrotxena's Hat-trick Propels FC Goa to Kalinga Super Cup Quarters

FC Goa secured a spot in the Kalinga Super Cup quarter-finals with a convincing 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC. Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena shone bright, scoring a hat-trick. The team's defense, led by Hrithik Tiwari, Odei Onaindia, and Sandesh Jhingan, secured a clean sheet to seal the win.

Iker Guarrotxena (Photo: Iker Guarrotxena/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FC Goa powered into the quarter-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, achieving a decisive 3-0 triumph against Gokulam Kerala FC at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium on Monday evening. Spanish midfielder Iker Guarrotxena emerged as the match's pivotal figure, securing a hat-trick that carried the Gaurs into the next round.

The first goal materialized in the 22nd minute when Dejan Drazic, after a dynamic run from midfield, was fouled in the Gokulam box. Guarrotxena stepped up and shot with precision from the penalty spot, delivering FC Goa an early lead. Just thirteen minutes later, Aakash Sangwan's overlapping run down the left flank resulted in a perfectly executed cross, which Guarrotxena volleyed home, enhancing their lead.

The prolific Spaniard completed his hat-trick in the 71st minute, courtesy of a low cross from Jay Gupta to Udanta Singh, who unselfishly set up Guarrotxena for an easy finish. This achievement boosted Guarrotxena's tally to 23 goals in 45 appearances for FC Goa, ascending him to the club's third all-time top scorer. At the defensive end, goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari, alongside captains Odei Onaindia and Sandesh Jhingan, maintained a resolute defense, securing Tiwari's eighth clean sheet of the season. FC Goa advances to face the winners of the later match between Odisha FC and Punjab FC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

