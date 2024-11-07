Red Bull Soccer Clubs Surge in Champions League with Klopp's Strategic Move

The Red Bull family of soccer clubs, set to be overseen by Jürgen Klopp, has achieved its first Champions League victory, thanks to Salzburg's 3-1 win over Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Prior to this triumph, Salzburg and Leipzig, both backed by the energy drinks giant, had endured a tough start with seven consecutive losses in the elite competition's league stage.

Despite the challenging opposition Leipzig faced, Salzburg's forward Karim Konaté secured their victory. Klopp, whose strategic leadership will commence in January, will guide the clubs to further success.

(With inputs from agencies.)