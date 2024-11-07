Left Menu

Ponting Advises Babar Azam to Seek Fresh Start with Strategic Break

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting suggests Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam should consider taking a break to regain form, similar to Virat Kohli's sabbatical strategy. Ponting highlights Azam's recent Test struggles, advocating for a mental reset to help him return as a formidable player in international cricket.

Ricky Ponting, the former Australian cricket captain, has expressed that Pakistani batsman Babar Azam needs a hiatus from cricket to rediscover his form. This comes after Pakistan's significant loss in the first Test against England in Multan, marking their third consecutive home Test defeat this season.

The decision to rest Babar, along with pacers Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, was endorsed by the selection panel in response to Babar's struggling Test average of 20.7 since 2023. On his return to the white-ball squad, captained by Mohammad Rizwan, Babar showed potential by scoring a brisk 37 in the opening ODI against Australia.

Ponting's comments, shared on the ICC Review, focus on the challenge faced by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in reintegrating Babar into the Test team and rejuvenating his performance. Ponting likened the situation to Virat Kohli's past struggles, suggesting that a tactical break could serve Babar similarly.

Earlier in the year, Kohli took a pause during India's series against England, leading to a powerful comeback, highlighted by his match-winning contributions in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 and remarkable performances in the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup. Kohli's respite catalyzed a prolific return, contrasting his previous barren spell.

Ponting advocated for Babar to emulate Kohli's approach, advising, 'Maybe Babar needs to get away for a while to stop trying too hard. It's about locking the kit bag away, thinking about something else, and hopefully coming back recharged.' Ponting is optimistic about witnessing Babar's peak capability again in the near future.

