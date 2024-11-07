Stefan Ortega Earns First Germany Call-Up Amid Nations League Quest

Stefan Ortega, the backup goalkeeper for Manchester City, has earned his first call-up to the German national team ahead of their Nations League fixtures against Bosnia and Hungary. Ortega, who joined the Premier League champions in 2022, typically plays in the Champions League and domestic cups, with Brazilian Ederson favored for league matches.

Despite his role as a secondary option, Ortega's performances have drawn high praise, notably from City manager Pep Guardiola, who described him as 'a world-class goalkeeper.' Ortega is expected to be Germany's third-choice keeper, behind Alexander Nuebel and Oliver Baumann.

Germany, leading Group A3 and having already confirmed their place in the Nations League quarter-finals, will host Bosnia on November 16 before facing Hungary away. German coach Julian Nagelsmann emphasized the importance of maintaining the top spot in their group as the team eyes the Nations League final four and builds towards the 2026 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)