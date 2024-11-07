Delhi Capitals Gear Up for Women's Premier League with Strategic Player Retentions

The Delhi Capitals have unveiled their list of retained players as they prepare for the much-awaited third season of the Women's Premier League (WPL). In a strategic move, the franchise has chosen to release Laura Harris, Poonam Yadav, Ashwani Kumari, and Aparna Mondal from their roster ahead of the upcoming auction.

Sourav Ganguly, Director of Cricket for WPL, expressed the management's confidence in building a more complete team. He acknowledged the challenge of letting go of players from a successful squad, emphasizing the ongoing effort to enhance the team's balance and strength. 'Our coaches and scouts have pinpointed key players needed to push for our maiden WPL title,' he stated with optimism.

Head coach Jonathan Batty echoed Ganguly's sentiments, affirming the squad's remarkable strength and past performances. He admitted the difficulties in releasing players who have been integral to their success, but stressed that the decisions were made to refine team details and explore local talent. Batty assured fans of a robust squad in the forthcoming auction.

Historically, Delhi Capitals have achieved significant success, topping the group stage in previous editions and reaching the finals on both occasions. However, they have yet to claim the coveted trophy. The franchise's retained Indian players include stars like Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma, while overseas talents such as Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp continue to bolster the lineup. The WPL auction is scheduled for next month, signaling an exciting season ahead for the Capitals despite past near-misses.

