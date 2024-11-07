Match Fixing Fallout: Meghalaya Bars Mizoram Players

The Meghalaya Football Association (MFA) has taken decisive action in response to match fixing scandals by barring two players from Mizoram from continuing in the current Shillong Premier League. These players, Flavius Lalruakima and C Vanlalhriata, were found to be embroiled in illegal activities, a situation highlighted by officials.

The two athletes are among the 25 players who faced sanctions from the Mizoram Football Association. This swift action by the Meghalaya body underscores its alignment with efforts to cleanse football of corruption's impact, particularly when related to match manipulation.

The MFA echoed its unwavering support for the Mizoram FA's stringent decisions, confirming that such players won't be allowed in any district league affiliated with Meghalaya. It stressed the importance of sending a robust message against engaging in illegal sports activities.

