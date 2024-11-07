Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii Set for Rugby Union Debut

In a bold move, Australia has named Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii in their starting lineup for the opening Autumn international against England, held at London's Twickenham Stadium on Saturday. Suaalii, who is transitioning from rugby league, has yet to experience a union match, having been recruited from league play.

The 21-year-old Suaalii, newly contracted with the New South Wales Waratahs for the 2025 season, will team up with Len Ikitau at the center. Suaalii's inclusion marks the only change from the squad that suffered a lackluster Rugby Championship series, which included a hefty loss to Argentina.

Australia's revamped squad, orchestrated by coach Joe Schmidt, sees 14 players playing at Twickenham for the first time. The team aims to rebuild ahead of impending major tournaments, including the next year's British & Irish Lions series and the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which Australia is set to host.

