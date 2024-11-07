Pakistan Pitches Earn 'Satisfactory' Rating After Historic Series Win

The pitches in Multan and Rawalpindi, instrumental in Pakistan's 2-1 Test series win against England, have received a 'satisfactory' rating from the International Cricket Council, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. This series marked Pakistan's first home Test series victory since February 2021, generating significant attention for the strategic preparation of the pitches.

The first Test in Multan started on a grassy pitch that turned flat, allowing Pakistan to score 556 while England reached 827/7 thanks to stellar performances from Joe Root and Harry Brook. Expected to be a draw, Pakistan's third-inning collapse led to England's historic victory by an innings and 47 runs.

Following this setback, Pakistan's approach to pitch preparation underwent a significant shift. A new selection committee was formed immediately after the defeat, opting to continue on the same Multan surface for the second Test. Innovations included the use of giant fans to dry the pitch, facilitating spin. Rawalpindi followed suit, traditionally known for its lack of spin, transforming the dynamics of the game.

Spinners benefited significantly from the altered surfaces, causing early sharp spin and uneven bounce, crucial for dismissing all 40 England wickets in the second and third games. This aided in Shan Masood's milestone achievement as Test captain. The ICC categorizes pitch quality from 'very good' to 'unfit', with venues risking demerit points and potential suspension for poor ratings.

