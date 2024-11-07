Siddhesh Lad's Comeback Story: A Journey of Resilience and Triumph
Siddhesh Lad, son of noted coach Dinesh Lad, rose from a challenging phase to reclaim his position in Mumbai's cricket camp. Following an offseason of rigorous training, Lad's determination led to a triumphant 169-run return in the Ranji Trophy, partnering with Shreyas Iyer for Mumbai's record fourth-wicket feat.
- Country:
- India
Siddhesh Lad made a remarkable return to Mumbai's cricket camp, achieving a resolute 169 in the Ranji Trophy after a period of personal and professional setbacks.
Coached by his father, Dinesh Lad, who nurtured talents like Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh sought new opportunities away from Mumbai but met with disappointment. His journey back to Mumbai's renowned team wasn't easy, marked by a season in Goa and a challenging recovery from surgery.
Motivated by an intensive offseason training, Lad found his footing, contributing to Mumbai's record partnership alongside Shreyas Iyer, demonstrating resilience and dedication in his career resurgence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
ADB Approves $200M Loan to Enhance Urban Services and Climate Resilience in Uttarakhand, India
EU Companies Show Resilience Amid Shocks, Boost Ambitions for Green and Digital Transformations: EIB Survey
Weather Forecasts Unveiled for Gram Panchayats: A Climate Resilience Leap
Celebrating Resilience: 'Health Champion' Initiative by Happiest Health Takes Off
Tesla's Resilience: Surpassing Wall Street Expectations Despite Headwinds