Siddhesh Lad's Comeback Story: A Journey of Resilience and Triumph

Siddhesh Lad, son of noted coach Dinesh Lad, rose from a challenging phase to reclaim his position in Mumbai's cricket camp. Following an offseason of rigorous training, Lad's determination led to a triumphant 169-run return in the Ranji Trophy, partnering with Shreyas Iyer for Mumbai's record fourth-wicket feat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:27 IST
Siddhesh Lad made a remarkable return to Mumbai's cricket camp, achieving a resolute 169 in the Ranji Trophy after a period of personal and professional setbacks.

Coached by his father, Dinesh Lad, who nurtured talents like Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, Siddhesh sought new opportunities away from Mumbai but met with disappointment. His journey back to Mumbai's renowned team wasn't easy, marked by a season in Goa and a challenging recovery from surgery.

Motivated by an intensive offseason training, Lad found his footing, contributing to Mumbai's record partnership alongside Shreyas Iyer, demonstrating resilience and dedication in his career resurgence.

