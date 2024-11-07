Jason Gillespie Poised to Take Helm as Pakistan's All-Format Cricket Coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating an important strategic move by potentially appointing Jason Gillespie as the all-format head coach of the national cricket team. This decision hinges on the performance outcomes from the ongoing white-ball tour in Australia.

Acting as the interim head coach, Gillespie stepped in following Gary Kirsten's unexpected resignation. PCB sources indicated that if Pakistan delivers satisfactory results in the remaining matches, Gillespie is likely to be assigned the responsibility of overseeing all formats of the team.

With a challenging itinerary, Pakistan began their tour with a narrow defeat to Australia in Melbourne. Upcoming matches in Adelaide and Perth and a subsequent series in Zimbabwe will be crucial in the final decision regarding the coaching position. The PCB has also shortlisted three former players, including Saqlain Mushtaq, as alternatives should negotiations with Gillespie fall through.

(With inputs from agencies.)