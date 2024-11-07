Left Menu

Australia Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Australia is grappling with an injury blow as Michael Neser, a key medium-pacer, suffered a hamstring injury during a match against India A. Neser's performance left a significant impact, dismissing four Indian top-order batsmen. His injury raises concerns for Australia's upcoming Test series against India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:39 IST
Australia Faces Injury Setback Ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy
Michael Neser (Photo: ICC) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a significant prelude to the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia faces a challenging situation with medium-pacer Michael Neser sidelined by a hamstring injury. The setback occurred during the second unofficial Test between India A and Australia A in Melbourne.

Neser, 34, delivered a crucial spell with the new ball, troubling the Indian batsmen and dismantling their top-order with remarkable figures of 4/27 in 12.2 overs. However, he was forced to leave the field while bowling his 13th over, adding to worries after a similar injury sustained during the Domestic One-Day Cup.

The injury comes at a critical time as Australia has yet to unveil its squad for the pivotal five-Test series against India. Hopes are high for Neser's recovery as the series, part of the ICC World Test Championship, commences on November 22 in Perth. Neser's domestic achievements highlight his value, boasting 374 wickets in 107 First-Class games, but now Australia must strategize without him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

