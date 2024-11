Joseph Suaalii: A Promising Debut in Rugby Union

Australia's rugby coach, Joe Schmidt, has expressed confidence in Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, who is set to make his senior rugby union debut against England at Twickenham. Despite transitioning from rugby league and lacking professional rugby union experience, Schmidt believes the 21-year-old will adapt seamlessly into the team.

Suaalii was selected alongside Len Ikitau for the midfield position, having been in training for several weeks. With injuries and late squad additions affecting team composition, Schmidt views Suaalii's inclusion as timely.

Schmidt highlighted Suaalii's professional attitude and preparation, framing the debut as an opportunity amidst the inherent risks. As Australia strategizes for the upcoming Lions' tour, new players like Suaalii are seen as vital to building team depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)