Kiran George Advances to Korea Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals

In a gripping encounter, India's Kiran George earned a spot in the quarter-finals of the men's singles event at the Korea Masters 2024, defeating Chi Yu Jen from Chinese Taipei. The match concluded with scores of 21-17, 19-21, 21-17, propelling George into the top eight.

The Indian shuttler opened strongly with a 21-17 win. However, Chi Yu Jen fought back in the second game, leveling the match despite George's valiant efforts to save three game points. In the deciding set, George showcased dominance, securing five consecutive points to clinch the victory.

The intense second-round face-off lasted an hour and 15 minutes on Thursday. Previously, George had overcome Vietnam's Nguyen Hai Dang in a 57-minute first-round match. Initially joined by two other compatriots, George now remains India's lone contender in the Korea Masters, following withdrawals by Ayush Shetty and Imad Farooqui Samiya.

