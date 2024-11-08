Jannik Sinner Looks Forward to Homecoming at ATP Finals

World number one Jannik Sinner expressed eagerness for the upcoming ATP Finals, emphasizing its significance as he returns to compete on home soil in Italy. This marks a return after he missed the Italian Open in Rome earlier this year due to a hip injury.

Scheduled to take place at the Inalpi Arena in Turin from November 10 to 17, the ATP Finals will feature the world's top eight singles players and doubles teams. 'Many things make this tournament special,' Sinner told ATP Media, highlighting the excitement of playing in Italy.

Sinner is set to kick off his ATP finals quest against debutant Alex de Minaur before facing seasoned competitors like Daniil Medvedev and American Taylor Fritz. He anticipates potential high-stakes matches, possibly encountering rival Carlos Alcaraz in the knockouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)