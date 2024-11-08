Leonardo Jardim Takes Charge: Al-Ain's Coaching Reshuffle

In a strategic move to reinvigorate their team, Al-Ain, reigning Asian soccer champions, have brought on Leonardo Jardim as their new manager. The change comes in the wake of a declining performance under former coach Hernan Crespo.

Jardim, renowned for leading AS Monaco to victory in the Ligue 1 and notably advancing to the Champions League semi-finals in 2017, has committed to Al-Ain until the end of the FIFA Club World Cup in 2025. He replaces Crespo, who was dismissed following a string of unsatisfactory results.

The decision to bring Jardim on board was made shortly after Al-Ain's heavy 5-1 defeat to Al-Nassr and a 3-0 loss to Al-Ahly. Currently, Al-Ain stand eighth in the UAE Pro League and have garnered only one point from four games in the Asian Champions League Elite.

(With inputs from agencies.)