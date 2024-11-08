Haris Rauf's Stellar Performance Leads Pakistan to Victory

Haris Rauf delivered an outstanding bowling performance, taking five wickets for just 29 runs, as Australia crumbled to 163 in their second one-day international against Pakistan on Friday.

Rauf and captain Mohammad Rizwan shone, with Rizwan catching five dismissals, four of which were off Rauf's precise deliveries.

Shaheen Shah Afridi also contributed significantly, capturing three wickets and setting Pakistan up for a strong showing ahead of the series finale in Perth, where significant team changes await Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)