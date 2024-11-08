Left Menu

Pakistan Crushes Australia in Historic Adelaide Victory

Pakistan delivered a stunning nine-wicket win over Australia in Adelaide, marking their first victory at the venue since 1996. Haris Rauf's formidable bowling and Saim Ayub's aggressive batting were pivotal. With the series now level at 1-1, the final match promises a thrilling decider.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 14:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 14:57 IST
Saim Ayub. (Picture: X/@TheRealPCB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Pakistan achieved a commanding nine-wicket victory over Australia in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, leveling the series at 1-1. The win marked a historic moment for the visiting side, being their first triumph in Adelaide against Australia since 1996.

The match saw outstanding performances from Pakistan's players, notably seamer Haris Rauf and batter Saim Ayub. In the first innings, Rauf's impeccable bowling decimated the Australian batting lineup, confining them to a mere 163 runs. In response, Ayub's swift 82-run innings from 71 balls, coupled with Abdullah Shafique's steady 64 not out, ensured an effortless chase with 23 overs to spare.

Despite Adam Zampa's breakthrough, which dismissed Ayub in the 21st over, it was insufficient to hinder Pakistan's momentum. Babar Azam's stylish finish with a six secured Pakistan's victory. Haris Rauf was awarded Player of the Match for his exceptional five-wicket haul, highlighting a comprehensive team effort under Mohammad Rizwan's captaincy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

