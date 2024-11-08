Left Menu

Racing Renaissance: From Karting Champ to Alpine's Young F1 Visionary

Oliver Oakes, Alpine's youngest F1 principal, mirrors Christian Horner's journey, having taken the helm at 36. Despite different success paths, both have deep Red Bull connections and have grown under Helmut Marko's mentorship. Oakes recently celebrated his first podium with Alpine, aiming to elevate the team's competitive edge.

Updated: 08-11-2024 17:27 IST
Oliver Oakes, the dynamic young principal of Alpine, celebrated his first Formula One podium last Sunday at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. His tenure begins just as Christian Horner's did two decades ago, both former karting champions turned F1 managers.

Appointed by Renault in July to steer the struggling team, Oakes boasts a trajectory similar to Red Bull's Horner. Despite their differing achievements, they are united by common Red Bull roots and the mentorship of Helmut Marko, a pivotal character in their careers.

Oakes, driven by a background of karting from age four, aims to further Alpine's success, undeterred by recent challenges like the decision to adopt an external engine in 2026. The young principal embodies a new generation of F1 management, balancing youthful ambition with seasoned experience.

