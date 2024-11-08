P V Sindhu Eyes 2028 Olympics, Leaves Door Open for More Titles

P V Sindhu, the celebrated Indian badminton player, remains undeterred despite her early exit from the Paris Olympics. The two-time Olympic medallist announced that she aims to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games, provided she maintains fitness and remains injury-free.

Sindhu, who clinched silver and bronze in prior Olympic appearances, is determined to secure a third medal. Returning to the circuit post-Paris, she emphasizes continued development under new coaching influences to advance her game strategy.

Beyond her sporting ambitions, Sindhu is building a legacy with the 'PV Sindhu Centre for Badminton and Sports Excellence' in Visakhapatnam, set to inspire future athletes. Through her perseverance on and off the court, Sindhu continues to inspire the next generation.

