Patna Pirates' Young Duo Shines in Thrilling Victory

The young duo of Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal proved pivotal as the Patna Pirates edged out the Jaipur Pink Panthers 43-41 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter.

Despite Arjun Deshwal's impressive 20 points for the Panthers, the Pirates' defenders mounted a crucial late surge, securing their team a rise to third in the standings.

Elsewhere, Dabang Delhi K.C. delivered a commanding performance against the Tamil Thalaivas, winning 39-26. Key defensive plays, including High 5s from Yogesh and Ashish Malik, propelled them to a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)