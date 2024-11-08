Left Menu

Patna Pirates' Young Duo Shines in Thrilling Victory

Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal of Patna Pirates secured a narrow victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers with key performances. Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi K.C. dominated Tamil Thalaivas with exceptional defense, including High 5s from Yogesh and Ashish Malik, achieving a comfortable 13-point win in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:07 IST
The young duo of Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal proved pivotal as the Patna Pirates edged out the Jaipur Pink Panthers 43-41 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League encounter.

Despite Arjun Deshwal's impressive 20 points for the Panthers, the Pirates' defenders mounted a crucial late surge, securing their team a rise to third in the standings.

Elsewhere, Dabang Delhi K.C. delivered a commanding performance against the Tamil Thalaivas, winning 39-26. Key defensive plays, including High 5s from Yogesh and Ashish Malik, propelled them to a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

