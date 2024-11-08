Left Menu

Tottenham Sanctioned: Spurs Face Consequences for Homophobic Chants

The English Football Association (FA) has charged Tottenham with breaches of rules following homophobic chants by Spurs fans during their win against Manchester United. The club has condemned the chants and is collaborating with authorities for strong action against those responsible.

Updated: 08-11-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:32 IST
Tottenham Hotspur is confronting potential sanctions from the English Football Association (FA) due to homophobic chants from its supporters during a previous Premier League match.

The incident occurred on September 29, when Spurs secured a 3-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, prompting the FA to charge Tottenham with rule violations.

The FA's charges highlight the obligation for clubs to prevent fans from engaging in improper conduct, particularly with references to sexual orientation. Tottenham has responded by denouncing the behavior and pledging robust cooperation with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

