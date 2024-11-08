Left Menu

Marcus Harris Eyes Opening Role: Ready to Step Up for Australia

Marcus Harris is poised to take on the opening role for Australia in the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy against India. With Steven Smith returning to the middle order, Harris aims to fill the gap left by David Warner. The series, crucial for the World Test Championship final, starts on November 22.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 23:44 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 23:44 IST
Marcus Harris (Photo: cricket.com.au). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Marcus Harris has expressed confidence in his ability to open for Australia in the imminent Border Gavaskar Trophy against India. As the series gears up to kick off in Perth on November 22, Harris aims to fill the void left by David Warner's departure from Test cricket.

While the Australian selectors have yet to finalize their choices, Harris remains a strong contender. The team management is considering options after Steven Smith's return to the middle order, leaving an opening alongside Usman Khawaja.

In recent matches, Harris showcased competency, opening for Australia A against India A, and has expressed readiness to step up if called upon. His performance, including a valiant 74 in his latest outing, reflects his preparation and confidence as Australia strategizes for this pivotal series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

