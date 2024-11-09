All Blacks Triumph Over Ireland in Epic Aviva Stadium Clash

In a stunning display at the Aviva Stadium, New Zealand secured a significant win against the world number one team, Ireland. Under the guidance of their new coach, Scott Robertson, the All Blacks triumphed with a 23-13 score, ending Ireland's 20-match home undefeated streak.

The game initially seemed poised for an Irish comeback after a try from Josh van der Flier, but accurate goal-kicking from Damian McKenzie pushed New Zealand ahead. A subsequent try from Will Jordan cemented the All Blacks' victory, leaving Ireland to deliberate on a rare poor performance.

Despite the strong early play from Ireland, a series of handling errors let New Zealand capitalise, notably through McKenzie's repeated penalties and Jordan's decisive try. This result maintains an even record of five wins each in the past ten encounters between the two rugby giants.

(With inputs from agencies.)