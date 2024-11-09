Portugal's Ruben Neves Sidelined: Knee Injury Halts Season

Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves has been sidelined until January following knee surgery, his club Al-Hilal confirmed on Friday. The operation on his patellar tendon took place in Finland.

Neves will miss Portugal's Nations League clashes against Poland and Croatia as well as crucial Asian Champions League games for Al-Hilal. The absence also extends to several domestic league matches.

Neves, who transferred from Wolverhampton Wanderers to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal last June, has played 59 matches for the team, aiding them to clinch the Saudi Pro League title last season.

(With inputs from agencies.)