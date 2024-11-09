Sports Roundup: Drama on Ice and Court

In major sports news, the Houston Texans' wide receiver Nico Collins is set to return to practice. Collins had been on injured reserve since October due to a hamstring injury sustained during a game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Los Angeles Kings' Tanner Jeannot faces a suspension for an illegal play, while Florida basketball coach Todd Golden confronts serious allegations of sexual harassment. As the New York Jets search for a reliable kicker, Bronny James gears up for his anticipated G League debut this weekend.

Meanwhile, the WTA Finals highlight Coco Gauff's impressive win over Aryna Sabalenka, setting up a clash with Zheng Qinwen. In tennis, Canadian Denis Shapovalov ends his title drought by reaching the Belgrade Open final.

(With inputs from agencies.)