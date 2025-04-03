Left Menu

Coco Gauff Launches Management Firm: A New Era in Tennis and Business

Tennis champion Coco Gauff announces the launch of her own management firm, Coco Gauff Enterprises, to enhance her role as an athlete and entrepreneur. Breaking away from her longstanding agency, Gauff aims to have greater control over her career while partnering with WME, a prestigious sports agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:12 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:12 IST
Coco Gauff

Tennis sensation Coco Gauff has unveiled her latest venture: Coco Gauff Enterprises, a management firm she is launching to gain 'greater ownership' of her career as both a player and a businesswoman. The 2023 U.S. Open champion shared the news via social media, emphasizing her growing roles off the court.

At just 21, Gauff continues to reach new heights, ranking number three in singles and number 25 in doubles. Her career earnings have soared to $30.4 million in 2024, making her the highest-earning female athlete, as reported by Sportico.

The transition marks the end of her relationship with Team8, the management company established by Roger Federer. She now embarks on a promising collaboration with WME, joining a roster of sports icons, including Serena Williams, at the renowned agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

