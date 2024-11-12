Left Menu

Uncapped McSweeney Poised for Test Debut Against India

Australia's Nathan McSweeney, selected for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener against India, prepares for potential Test debut. Facing formidable bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah, the uncapped batter is analyzing game footage and readying himself mentally for the big challenge. The first Test in Perth marks a key moment for the rising cricket star.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:03 IST
Jasprit Bumrah (Photo: X/@JayShah). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a notable move, uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney is poised to make his Test debut for Australia in the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. The series opener, scheduled in Perth, will see McSweeney potentially partnering at the top of the order with Usman Khawaja.

McSweeney has impressed selectors with strong domestic performances and displays for Australia A, earning his place in Australia's 13-member squad for the crucial ICC World Test Championship match. The 25-year-old now faces the challenge of contending with India's renowned pace attack, including Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Speaking to Australian radio station SEN, McSweeney expressed his readiness and mental preparation for facing India's revered bowlers. "I've looked at a few clips," he noted, emphasizing the need for strategic visualization. The series acts as a platform for McSweeney to establish himself on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

