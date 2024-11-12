Bouncy Battle: India's Fiery Test at Perth

India is set to encounter a formidable challenge in Australia as the pitch at Optus Stadium for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will offer characteristic bounce and pace, reflecting Perth's traditional fiery tracks.

Skipping a scheduled practice match, India will concentrate on centre-wicket training at the nearby WACA Stadium where both teams will hone their skills. Western Australia Cricket's head curator Isaac McDonald aims to replicate the attributes of last year's Test pitch against Pakistan, which resulted in a significant victory for Australia.

McDonald plans to retain a grass cover on the pitch to enhance its liveliness. This approach promises a thrilling contest for both bowling units, as seen in previous matches. India's preparation will be closely scrutinized as the team gears up to tackle the challenging conditions from November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)