Bouncy Battle: India's Fiery Test at Perth

India will face a challenging Test at Perth as the Optus Stadium pitch promises good bounce and pace. The team opted out of a practice match, focusing on training at the WACA Stadium. Curator Isaac McDonald aims for a spicy pitch, reminiscent of last year's match against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

India is set to encounter a formidable challenge in Australia as the pitch at Optus Stadium for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will offer characteristic bounce and pace, reflecting Perth's traditional fiery tracks.

Skipping a scheduled practice match, India will concentrate on centre-wicket training at the nearby WACA Stadium where both teams will hone their skills. Western Australia Cricket's head curator Isaac McDonald aims to replicate the attributes of last year's Test pitch against Pakistan, which resulted in a significant victory for Australia.

McDonald plans to retain a grass cover on the pitch to enhance its liveliness. This approach promises a thrilling contest for both bowling units, as seen in previous matches. India's preparation will be closely scrutinized as the team gears up to tackle the challenging conditions from November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

